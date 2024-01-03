The Ishak Pasha Palace, an Ottoman relic nestled in the district of Doğubayazıt in Türkiye's Ağrı province, has drawn a staggering 213,000 visitors, both local and international, throughout the year 2023. Listed on UNESCO's World Heritage Temporary List, this architectural marvel has stood resiliently atop a hill, surrounded by steep mountains that have safeguarded its grandeur for centuries.

The historical palace and the adjacent tomb of Ahmed-i Hani, the Urartu fortress, the museum and the Old Bayezid Mosque attract visitors yearly.

Built during the Ottoman Tulip Era, the palace encompasses a mosque, rooms, walls, a tomb, inner and outer courtyards, a council chamber and harem quarters.

The palace, bearing traces of Ottoman, Seljuk, baroque and rococo architectures in its design, takes visitors on a journey to the past with its ornate decorations on the walls.

Especially during religious holidays, school breaks, public holidays and the summer vacation period, the palace experiences a higher density of visitors throughout the year, attracting tourists from all around the world, particularly European countries.

In recent years, travel agencies from all regions of the country have shown interest in the historic structure, which is covered with snow during the winter, creating a unique beauty. For this, the palace has contributed to the regional economy, particularly with the increasing number of visitors from western provinces in recent years.

According to the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism data, Ishak Pasha Palace hosted 213,000 visitors in 2023.

Nur Duymaz, a tour guide from Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they regularly organize trips to the region.

Duymaz, expressing that visitors appreciate the region's geography and leave satisfied every time, said: "Generally, our guests come to the region by plane from Istanbul and Ankara. They love to see Ishak Pasha Palace. This place is like a postcard; we love coming here. Its popularity is gradually increasing."