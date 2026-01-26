Konya Metropolitan Municipality in central Türkiye has opened the Velespit Museum, offering visitors of all ages an immersive journey through the history of the bicycle.

Located at Konya Square Houses in Kılıçarslan Square as part of the Dar-ül Mülk Project, the museum provides insight into the historical development of bicycles. Exhibits range from the earliest bicycles and their parts to modern, high-tech models, combining physical artifacts with digital presentations to bring visitors’ memories and experiences to life.

Konya Metropolitan Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the city has a rich historical heritage and has long been associated with science, culture, arts and sports.

“Bicycle use in Konya has become part of daily life and a cultural tradition, setting it apart from other sports in the city,” Altay said. “Konya has long been recognized for bicycles and cycling paths, partly thanks to its geography. With the Velespit Museum, we have created a space that preserves the history of bicycles in our city and in Türkiye.”

From past to present

Altay explained that locals have historically referred to bicycles as “Velespit,” which inspired the museum’s name.

“This museum traces the evolution of the Velespit, or bicycle, from the past to the present. It focuses on the history and mechanics of cycling in Konya, particularly through interactive experiences for children. Visitors can have fun while also learning about Konya’s identity as a bicycle city. The museum is located in the heart of the city, easily accessible to everyone, especially guests from outside Konya, who can see the city’s connection to bicycles. On the occasion of the 15-day school holiday, we invite all children to visit the Velespit Museum and enjoy a warm environment during the cold season,” he said.

Türkiye’s leading bicycle city

Highlighting the museum as a national first, Altay said, “Konya is a city of firsts. With 680 kilometers of bike lanes, it has the most extensive cycling network in Türkiye. Bicycles are not just a means of transport but a part of our memories and daily life. The museum allows us to preserve these memories while sharing Konya’s cycling heritage.”

He emphasized the museum’s interactive design: “This is not just a visual exhibition. Visitors, especially children, can engage hands-on with the mechanics, construction, and processes of bicycles. We hope the museum attracts widespread interest. Creating such a landmark in the heart of the city brings us immense pride.”