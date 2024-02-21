In a significant development for Türkiye's cultural preservation efforts, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy convened the fourth meeting of the ministry's "Legacy for the Future" project at the historic site of Asklepion in the ancient city of Pergamon (modern-day Bergama) with a staggering budget allocation of TL 1 billion ($32.23 million) the project aims to revitalize and conserve the rich cultural heritage of Bergama through extensive archaeological excavations and restoration initiatives.

The project encompasses a strategic extension of excavation periods to 12 months in Bergama, facilitating comprehensive archaeological exploration. Moreover, in a notable appointment, professor Yusuf Sezgin, head of the Aigai excavation and an associate professor at Celal Bayar University in Manisa, has been appointed as the coordinator of the excavation team, underscoring the project's commitment to scholarly leadership.

"As you know, in 2019, we initiated our project of extending excavations to 12 months in Türkiye. By the end of 2023, we had implemented this practice in 133 excavation sites, achieving significant gains and we will continue this practice in 144 excavation sites in 2024. Also, as promised, within the scope of our "Legacy for the Future" project, we have completed the appointment of Turkish coordinators for foreign excavation works, marking a new and national chapter in Turkish archaeology after 163 years. Furthermore, we are mobilizing all resources to achieve our goal of accomplishing in four years what has been done in Turkish archaeology in 60 years, aiming to bring forth cultural assets, particularly our ancient cities, as soon as possible, revitalize them and turn them into added value for our country," the minister said.

Addressing the gathering, Ersoy articulated the project's objectives, emphasizing its continuity from previous successful endeavors in sites such as Ephesus, Hierapolis and Aphrodisias. He underscored the ministry's dedication to accelerating archaeological works, focusing on expanding excavation budgets and logistical support to expedite results.

Bergama, renowned for its illustrious history spanning multiple civilizations, holds a special place in Türkiye's cultural heritage. Ersoy highlighted Bergama's significance as the capital of the powerful Pergamon Kingdom during the Hellenistic period and its subsequent roles as a prominent educational center and a hub of healing in the Roman era.

"During the Hellenistic period, as the capital of the Pergamon Kingdom, the most powerful kingdom in Anatolia was the most important educational center of the ancient world with its five Gymnasium structures. The Pergamon Gymnasium is known as a prestigious school with a history of 500 years. In the Roman period, it also hosted the prominent health center of its time, Asklepion. In addition to the Hellenistic and Roman periods, Bergama is also important for the Byzantine and Turkish-Islamic periods. All the important elements of Ottoman urban architecture can be found here. Given its layers from four civilizations, Bergama was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as the 'Pergamon and its Multi-Layered Cultural Landscape' in 2014," he said.

The project also seeks to restore and showcase Bergama's architectural marvels, including the iconic Zeus Altar and the historic Dionysos Temple, with meticulous attention to preserving their original grandeur. Comprehensive conservation and environmental enhancement initiatives are also planned for key landmarks such as the Bergama Amphitheater and the Asclepion Healing Center.

"The Pergamon Amphitheater is one of the best-preserved examples in Anatolia and has high tourism potential as a symbol of Roman architecture. We will introduce this area to tourism with conservation and environmental arrangement projects. We will first carry out night lighting works in the Acropolis and Asklepion areas. By completing comprehensive environmental arrangement projects, we will open the archaeological site for night visits by completing the night lighting works of the entire Pergamon ancient city. Ultimately, we will ensure that the ancient city takes its deserved priority place in the national and international cultural-tourism showcase," he remarked.