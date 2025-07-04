Göbeklitepe, the ancient sanctuary in southeastern Türkiye and a UNESCO World Heritage site, has become the cornerstone of regional tourism, drawing millions of people worldwide.

Known as the world’s oldest temple and dubbed the "zero point of history,” Göbeklitepe is located in the central Haliliye district of Şanlıurfa, approximately 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the city center near the rural Örencik neighborhood.

The site was first identified during surface surveys in 1963 and the most concrete evidence emerged in 1986 when a farmer discovered a statue while plowing his field.

Official excavations began in 1995 under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums. Archaeologists have found T-shaped obelisks from the Neolithic era towering three to 6 meters (10-20 feet) high and weighing 40-60 tons.

With the discovery of these ancient marvels, Göbeklitepe rose swiftly in prominence, being added to UNESCO’s Tentative List in 2011 and earning its official World Heritage status in 2018.

Months after UNESCO named it a World Heritage site, Göbeklitepe was officially opened to tourists in 2019, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named the "Year of Göbeklitepe" to celebrate its legacy.

Despite setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 earthquake and flood disasters, Göbeklitepe welcomed 3,645,023 visitors from 2019 to the first half of 2025.

Annual figures include 412,378 visitors in 2019, 197,912 in 2020, 567,453 in 2021, 837,811 in 2022, 512,164 in 2023, 731,794 in 2024 and 385,511 in the first half of 2025.

Göbeklitepe featured on every tour

Aydin Aslan, the provincial culture and tourism chief, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Göbeklitepe is becoming a more popular destination worldwide.

He highlighted that Gobeklitepe's UNESCO World Heritage status has made it the primary source of tourism in the region.

He pointed out that every tour to Şanlıurfa includes a visit to Gobeklitepe, emphasizing its importance as a driving force for both regional and national cultural tourism in the years ahead.

Aslan also recalled the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s branding efforts, including the "Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place” exhibition held at the Colosseum in Rome.

Emphasizing the importance of international promotion, he said: "The six-month exhibition attracted 6 million visitors and had an immediate impact. Many who saw the exhibit at the Colosseum have since traveled to the region to experience Göbeklitepe firsthand.”

Ahmet Yazdag, who traveled from Australia to see the site, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "I work at a hospital in Australia, and even there, many doctors are eager to visit Gobeklitepe. I hope they come here soon. Şanlıurfa is definitely a destination worth visiting.”