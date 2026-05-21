The ancient world’s most important geography encyclopedia, “Strabonis Rerum Geographicarum Libri 17,” written by the ancient Greek geographer and historian Strabo, along with many original geographical works, is being exhibited at Türkiye's Samsun Museum.

The geography encyclopedia authored by Strabo is regarded as one of the most significant geographical encyclopedias of the ancient world. This monumental work, known as “Geographica,” was written in Greek in the early A.D. first century. The work provides detailed accounts of all the geography, peoples, cultures and historical backgrounds known in the ancient world during the reign of the Roman Emperor Augustus. Consisting of 17 books in total, the encyclopedia covers Europe, Anatolia, the Caspian region, India, Mesopotamia, Egypt, North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. The work attracts great interest from museum visitors.

Strabo’s “Geographica” does not merely present maps or geographical information; it also includes the histories, political structures, mythologies and economic resources of the regions. As a historical source, the work is particularly remarkable for being one of the rare texts from the archaic ages to survive almost completely intact to the present day.

Also displayed in the same section of the museum is Arrian’s “The Voyage Around the Euxine Sea.” This work describes the Black Sea coastline in great detail. The work mentions Aminos, the ancient name of Samsun, and lists the ancient ports and cities of the Black Sea one by one. It provides information about the city’s harbor structure, settlement and strategic importance during that period. Written as a coastal navigation guide, the book also describes safe harbors where ships could shelter during storms, the distances between cities and the people living along the coast.

This section, which features original works of great geographical significance to the world, also displays the maritime travel routes attributed to Scylax.