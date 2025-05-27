The acclaimed and award-winning play "Medea Material," a joint production of the Ankara and Istanbul State Theaters, proudly represented Türkiye at the 25th Bryantsev International Youth Theater Festival, formerly known as the "Rainbow" Festival, held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to an official statement from the State Theatres (DT), the play attracted significant attention from an esteemed audience, including Consul General of Türkiye in St. Petersburg Özgün Talu and Swetlana Lavretsova, general artistic director of the Youth Audience Theater. The striking narrative and powerful performances left a profound impact on viewers.

A scene from the play "Medea Material," performed in Samsun, Türkiye, May 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

At the end of the performance, "Medea Material" received a lengthy standing ovation, captivating not only the Russian audience but also other theater groups participating in the festival. Many international attendees extended invitations for the play to perform at their own national festivals.

Prior to the performance, Talu and his wife, Elif Talu, hosted a special dinner in honor of the theater team.

The dinner was attended by key figures such as the deputy general manager of the state theaters and acting chief director, Sükun Işıtan; the play’s lead actor, Sükun Işıtan; the director, Ayşe Emel Mesci; Ankara State Theater Director Esat Tanrıverdi; Istanbul State Theatre Director Fatih Dokgöz; Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) Theater Festival curator Mehmet Birkiye; State Theaters artist Birkan Görgün and Kayhan Namal from the State Theaters’ Foreign Relations and Festivals Unit.

During the event, discussions extended beyond the festival journey of the play, leading to a productive exchange of ideas about potential future collaborations between Russian theaters and the Turkish State Theaters.