Costumes designed from waste materials at the workshops of Türkiye’s State Theaters (DT) have been transformed into artistic exhibits at ArtAnkara’s 11th International Contemporary Art Fair.

The fair, held at ATO Congresium, brings together over 150 galleries and hosts two DT exhibitions this year: the “Costume Making from Waste Materials Workshop Exhibition” and the “From Replicas to the Stage: DT Women Costume Designers Exhibition.”

The latter showcases costumes from different theatrical periods, shedding light on their design processes and the creativity of costume designers. The exhibition aims to highlight the contributions of female costume designers who have long played a vital role in the theatrical world. Among the works displayed are costumes created by renowned designers, including Hale Eren, who designed for acclaimed actress Ayten Gökçer. These pieces provide insight into the craftsmanship behind the scenes of the stage.

Unlike traditional exhibits, the “Costume Making from Waste Materials Workshop Exhibition” was created not by professional designers but by students, homemakers, and individuals from various professions. The project seeks to raise awareness about sustainability while fostering creativity.

The costumes made of waste materials are displayed at an exhibition by Türkiye’s State Theaters, in Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Hakan Dündar, the artistic and technical director of DT and the chief curator of both exhibitions, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the “From Replicas to the Stage” exhibition features the works of 18 female costume designers who have contributed to DT since its founding. Some costumes were retrieved from DT’s archives, while others were replicated for display.

Discussing the “Costume Making from Waste Materials” exhibition, Dündar explained that the designs emerged from a workshop held during the DT Women Playwrights Festival in Istanbul. “These designs were created as part of a project with students. We continued these workshops at DT’s festivals in the cities of Adana, Antalya and Trabzon, selecting pieces to form this exhibition,” he said.

Dündar emphasized the initiative’s focus on sustainability, stating, “We want to give waste a second life. All the costumes have an internal structure, making them fully wearable.”

The costumes incorporate everyday materials such as plastic plates, cutlery, dish sponges and hotel slippers. DT also repurposes set pieces and costumes, with some designs evolving from one theatrical production to another. “For instance, a costume from a Brecht play was later redesigned to fit a Chekhov production,” Dündar noted.

Running through Feb. 23, the exhibition not only promotes recycling but also encourages visitors to explore their own creativity. “We hope these works inspire others,” Dündar said.