As the curtains rise for the 2024-2025 theater season, Türkiye's national theater company, "State Theaters," is ready to welcome audiences with a lineup of 38 new productions, including 10 original works and 28 adaptations. Starting from yesterday, theaters in 25 cities will come alive with performances, marking an exciting new chapter for theater lovers.

According to a recent announcement, the State Theaters has opened its season across 25 provinces with 13 residents and 12 touring stages. This year marks the 75th season for the company, which will host a total of 622 performances, including popular musicals and sold-out shows from previous seasons.

The Ankara State Theater will kick off the season with four premieres. The lineup includes "Kan Kardeşler" ("Blood Brothers"), a Broadway musical written and composed by Willy Russell, translated by Emel Aslan and directed by Ebru Kara, debuting at the Akün Stage. "Öteki" ("Other") written by Ayşegül Çelik and directed by İsmet Numanoğlu, will be showcased at the Çayyolu Cüneyt Gökçer Stage.

Additionally, David Mamet's "Glengarry Glen Ross," translated and directed by Raşit Çelikezer, will take the stage at the Şinasi Theater, while "Cephede Piknik," directed by Ergin Özdemir, will be presented at the Oda Theater.

Upcoming highlights include "Genç W'nin Yeni Acıları" ("The New Sorrows of Young W.") directed by Birkan Görgün, set to premiere on Oct. 16 at the İrfan Şahinbaş Stage, and "Yaşam Döngüsü" ("Life Cycle"), written and directed by Anna Ros, with assistance from Yağmur Evin, opening on Oct. 20 at the Akün Stage.

Children’s theater will also shine, with "Karga ile Ayı ya da Güneş Herkes için Parlar" ("The Crow and the Bear or the Sun Shines for All"), directed by Mihriban Rezzan Seyhan, debuting on Oct. 22, and "Ney'den Hikayeler" ("Stories from Ney"), directed by Ali İhsan Kaleci, premiering on Oct. 23.

On Oct. 29, "Yüzyıllık Destan: Bayrak" ("A Century-Old Epic: The Flag"), written by Haluk Özenç and supervised by Barış Erdenk, will be presented at the Akün Stage.

In Istanbul, audiences can look forward to "Lysistrata," directed by Barış Erdenk, at the Mecidiyeköy Büyük Sahne, and "Ebedi Barış" ("Eternal Peace"), directed by Yunus Emre Bozdoğan, at the Üsküdar Tekel Sahnesi on Oct. 1.

Other cities are set to offer captivating productions as well. The Izmir State Theater will showcase "Rembetiko Efsanesi" ("The Legend of Rembetiko") on Oct. 10, while the Bursa State Theater will present Shakespeare’s "Richard: Güller Savaşı" ("Richard: The War of the Roses") on Oct. 15.

Adana, Trabzon, Antalya and several other theaters will contribute to this rich tapestry of performances, including a musical adaptation of "Şekerpare" on Oct. 8 and a children’s play "Don Kişot" on Oct. 16 in Erzurum.

Founded in 1949, the State Theaters, known as "Devlet Tiyatroları" in Turkish, serve as the nation's premier theater company, playing a vital role in the country’s cultural landscape. Established to enhance theatrical arts following the formation of the republic in 1923, the organization aims to produce works in the Turkish language that reflect the nation’s diverse cultural heritage.

The State Theaters operate through a network of resident theaters in major cities, alongside touring groups that bring performances to smaller towns and rural areas. This structure enables them to engage with a wide audience and promote accessibility to the arts.

Their repertoire includes a mix of Turkish classics, contemporary plays and international works, emphasizing both innovation and the preservation of traditional Turkish drama. The company is committed to fostering the development of theater arts, offering quality productions that resonate with current social themes.

In addition to performances, the State Theaters engage in educational initiatives, such as workshops and collaborations with universities, aimed at nurturing the next generation of theater practitioners.