In his latest work, Turkish artist Vahap Aydoğan addresses the conditions in Palestine, focusing on themes such as hunger, poverty and conflict. The artwork features imagery including silhouettes of children emerging from cracked eggshells, a damaged flag and barren soil, which represent the situation in the region.

The piece also includes scattered hamburgers and plastic bottles, symbolizing global consumer excess contrasted with the scarcity experienced by Palestinians. This juxtaposition highlights the disparity between abundance and deprivation.

Aydoğan explains his perspective on the work: “Fragility is a form of resilience. The child emerging from a cracked shell represents a voice that insists on being remembered. When abundance and deprivation coexist, the memory of time becomes visible.”

The artwork reflects on past suffering and the uncertainty of the future. Aydoğan adds: “Art serves as a witness to memory that resists erasure. Each crack invites reflection on humanity’s conscience.”

The work functions as both a testimony and a reminder of ongoing challenges in Palestine, linking historical experiences with present conditions.

Aydoğan concludes: “Cracks indicate endurance rather than breaking. Silence can represent a suppressed message and art communicates that message.”