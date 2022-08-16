Visiting hours of Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province have been extended to allow more people to discover the beautiful mosaics of the Anatolian land. The museum will welcome visitors between 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. for a month.

According to a written statement made by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism updated the visiting hours of the museum for one month in line with the requests from visitors and tour guides. In this context, people will be able to visit the Zeugma Mosaic Museum until 10 p.m. Aug. 15-Sept. 15.

Zeugma was an ancient Hellenistic era Greek city in Turkey that later became the site of the Roman city of Commagene. The mosaics unearthed at the site are kept at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum. The museum is home to unique ancient artifacts, such as Roman-era fountains, a bronze sculpture of Mars and the famed "Gypsy Girl." Opened in 2011, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum received Türkiye's Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards in 2012.