The House of Dionysus, discovered in the ancient city of Zeugma in southeastern Gaziantep province during excavations, has been introduced to a virtual platform via the metaverse.

Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality has launched a project to share the artifacts in the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, which is visited by thousands of local and foreign tourists throughout the year, online. In this context, the House of Dionysus in Zeugma was first designed in a 3D format and added to the virtual environment.

History lovers who cannot visit the museum in person will be able to visit the House of Dionysus in Zeugma and its mosaics with virtual-reality glasses.

A view from the 3D version of the House of Dionysus in the metaverse. (AA Photo)

Gaziantep Metropolitan Mayor Fatma Şahin, in her speech at the "First Step to the Metaverse World" program held at the Planetarium and Science Center, said that Gaziantep is rich in ancient history. Stating that tomorrow's Turkey will not be prepared for the youth if people do not keep up with the times, Şahin continued: “Those who see the world of the future today and do what is necessary will build the future." The mayor also pointed out that they are trying to use technology well in the city in this sense.

Noting that important objects and artifacts were unearthed in the ancient city of Zeugma, Şahin said: "You can see the glorious period of the Romans in Zeugma. Some people do not have enough time or the opportunity to see this ancient city. The metaverse brings whatever you are wondering about closer to you through digital platforms. Science, art and culture will merge with technology. We are in a new era in which we will combine cultural heritage together with technology. With its five ancient cities, inns, Turkish baths and museums, Gaziantep will be included in the metaverse for enthusiasts."

Zeugma is an ancient Hellenistic era Greek and then Roman city of Commagene in Turkey. The mosaics unearthed at the site are kept at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, one of the world's largest mosaic museums. The museum is home to other unique ancient artifacts, such as Roman-era fountains, a bronze sculpture of Mars – the god of war in Roman mythology and the famed "Gypsy Girl." Opened in 2011, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum received Turkey's Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards in 2012.