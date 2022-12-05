As the winter steps in, ancient cities in Türkiye's Muğla transform to present dazzling views, unfurling historical ruins from the Roman, Byzantine and Anatolian principalities and Ottoman and republican periods, draped in an array of warm colors.

The Ottoman and republic-era village square, the ancient city of Stratonikeia, otherwise known as the "city of gladiators," and the sacred precinct of the goddess Hekate (Hecate) Lagina become blanketed with the yellowing leaves of autumn.

Tourists and nature lovers who are on holiday in the region can explore the historical structures and natural beauties of the cities through excursions among the ruins.

A view of the ancient cities of Lagina and Stratonikiea as yellowing leaves cover the historical ruins and stone-paved roads, Muğla, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

Once considered the center of the Pagan belief, areas where artifacts were unearthed at the 3,000-year-old Lagina Hectate Sanctuary in Muğla draw attention with the addition of autumn colors.

The director of the excavations at the ancient cities of Stratonikeia and Lagina, Bilal Söğüt, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his team has been carrying out excavation, restoration and conservation work at the ancient sanctuaries.

Highlighting the beauty of the ancient cities in Muğla and noting that they reveal different aspects in each season, Söğüt said: "Our ancient cities are quite colorful, especially in autumn. There is a transition where green turns to yellow, yellow turns to burgundy, and colors are dancing in harmony."

A view of the ancient cities of Lagina and Stratonikiea as yellowing leaves cover the historical ruins and stone-paved roads, Muğla, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

"This shows us that the ancient cities of Stratonikeia and Lagina are beautiful in every period of the year, and that people come to the city and wander around, discovering something about themselves. Our intangible cultural heritage is also extremely important. It is crucial to protect all of it and pass it on to future generations," he added.

Visitors to the ancient cities also said they see the region as a getaway for nature lovers who want to escape the stress of urban life.

A view of the ancient cities of Lagina and Stratonikiea as yellowing leaves cover the historical ruins and stone-paved roads, Muğla, Türkiye, Dec. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

The riot of colors courtesy of the cypress, plane, willow and fig trees in the cities surrounded by olive groves attracts photography enthusiasts as well as nature lovers with the unique scenery on offer.