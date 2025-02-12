Warner Bros has agreed to develop a "Harry Potter Studio Tour" in Shanghai with Jinjiang International, the Chinese group said Wednesday.

Jinjiang said in a social media post that the proposed amusement park would give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Harry Potter films and recreate well-known scenes. It will cover an area of over 53,000 square meters.

The project will be part of a large-scale renovation of a Shanghai theme park that Jinjiang operates and is due to open in 2027. The plans are still subject to regulatory approval.

It would mark Warner Bros' third "Harry Potter Studio Tour" worldwide after sites in London and Tokyo.

The Harry Potter franchise is incredibly popular in China, a country where foreign films make up a relatively small percentage of the country's total box office due to strict quotas and a shift to local content.

A Universal Studios theme park in Beijing features "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," a section dedicated to Harry Potter-themed rides and attractions. The eight Harry Potter films were also re-released in Chinese cinemas last year.