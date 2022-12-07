Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday,” which was produced by the ultimate goth Tim Burton, has gone viral with a dance scene of Wednesday Addams

The Wednesday dance from the Addams Family reboot was trending on social media after countless users posted footage of lead actor Jenna Ortega in the new show and their version of the dance she performs.

In an interview with music magazine NME, Ortega, who plays the role of the Addams Family’s eponymous daughter in the series, said she came up with the choreography herself, drawing her inspiration from videos of 1980s goth clubs and British musician Siouxsie Sioux.

"I feel kind of bad, ‘cause I ripped off a couple of her moves,” Ortega said in the interview.

Ortega’s stiff-bodied and fittingly gothic dance sees her characteristically step from left to right between dance moves, echoing the bouncing motion seen in the music video for the song "Happy House” by Siouxsie Sioux’s band Siouxsie And The Banshees.

The teen drama with elements of mystery and comedy explores the dark world of the Addams Family. Produced by Tim Burton, the series quickly became the platform’s most successful after its release on Nov. 23, with more than 50 million households watching it just five days after its release.

"Wednesday" now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series.