Anyone who has ever been to Teknofest knows it was never just a science fair.

It was a national awakening. A statement that Türkiye was no longer content to watch the future unfold from the sidelines. From its earliest days, Teknofest nurtured a new generation of engineers, coders, entrepreneurs and dreamers – young people determined to build, not just imagine. And now, from that same ecosystem comes the launch of a bold new platform: Next Sosyal.

This is Türkiye’s homegrown social media network. But more than that, it’s a sign of a country taking charge of its digital destiny.

More than app

Next, Sosyal arrives at a time when questions around data security, platform governance and algorithmic fairness dominate global discourse. Countries around the world are grappling with how to safeguard their digital infrastructure while still empowering open conversation and innovation.

Türkiye’s answer? Build its own platform.

Next Sosyal is sleek, fast and user-friendly – but its real power lies in what it represents: a leap toward digital sovereignty, innovation rooted in national values and a growing confidence in the country’s tech sector to compete globally.

Generation on rise

More than half of Türkiye’s population is under the age of 32. It is one of the youngest nations in Europe – and one of the most digitally engaged. The Teknofest generation is fluent in software and social platforms, yes – but also in vision. They’re not just participating in the digital world; they’re building it.

Next Sosyal offers these young people a space of their own – designed in Türkiye, hosted in Türkiye and shaped by Turkish users. It’s where creativity meets citizenship, and where local innovation takes center stage.

And here’s what I like about it: no ads, no spam, no shady message groups promising overnight riches. You don’t get pulled into fake investment schemes or flooded with unwanted content. It’s just conversation: real people, real posts, real community.

Built by nation that builds

This platform is the latest example of a more profound transformation. The same Türkiye that pioneered armed drones, built its own communication satellites and launched advanced AI research centers is now laying the groundwork for an independent digital ecosystem.

It’s not a reaction – it’s a strategy. And it’s working.

Next, Sosyal shows that Türkiye is more than ready to chart its own digital course. Not by copying others, but by building something original. Something ambitious. Something enduring.

Because the future belongs to those who build it, and Türkiye is building.