The Coffee House Museum, opened in January 2024 in the Seyhan district of Adana, southern Türkiye, has welcomed nearly 50,000 visitors in its first two years, offering a window into Anatolia’s centuries-old coffee culture.

Located in Tepebağ, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, the museum was established by painter and sculptor Şahin Paksoy and designer and writer Gönül Paksoy, who curated a collection of historical artifacts related to coffee.

A general view of the Coffee House Museum, Adana, southern Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

The museum’s exhibits include cezves (Turkish coffee pots), cups, hand grinders, roasting pans, scales, wooden spoons, water jugs and sugar containers from both the Ottoman and Republican eras, drawing interest from coffee enthusiasts and history lovers alike.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum offers free admission.

Museum gains recognition

Utku Arınç, director of culture, arts and social affairs for the Seyhan municipality, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum aims to preserve and promote Turkish coffee culture.

“Visitors can explore a wide range of historical coffee-making tools, including roasting pans, mortars, coolers, cups and cezve. There are over a thousand items, some dating back nearly 200 years,” Arınç said.

He added that both local and international tourists show a strong interest in Turkish coffee. “As the museum becomes more recognized, visitor numbers continue to rise. We believe it will gain even greater appreciation in the years ahead. During events like the International Orange Blossom Carnival and the Flavor Festival, many visitors stop by and leave delighted.”

Traditional cups used for drinking Turkish coffee, displayed at the Coffee House Museum, Adana, southern Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

Visitors travel back in time

Visitor Feyza Kutlubay praised the museum, saying: “It’s a beautiful place that takes you back in time. It reminded me of our grandparents’ homes. Remembering the past felt very nice. I think everyone should see it.”

Oya Cerit Tüylüce added that she had the chance to see many coffee-related artifacts she had never encountered before, deepening her appreciation for the tradition.