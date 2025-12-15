The "One Purchase, A Thousand Acts of Kindness" market, organized by the Community Development Education and Social Solidarity Association (TOGEM-DER), opened on Dec. 13 with the participation of first lady Emine Erdoğan. Held under this year’s theme, the pomegranate, the event highlighted the continuity of goodwill across generations. As part of the opening ceremony, Emine Erdoğan planted a pomegranate sapling, symbolizing the transfer of kindness and social solidarity from one generation to the next.

This year’s theme, the pomegranate, symbolized abundance, solidarity and the continuity of goodness. Following the opening, Erdoğan visited the market stands one by one, supporting the initiative through shopping, with proceeds dedicated to those in need. She also joined TOGEM-DER board members and participating artists for a family photograph, reflecting the spirit of unity behind the project.

A view from the "One Purchase, A Thousand Acts of Kindness" market, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2025. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

The event brought together notable figures from culture, arts, media, fashion and business. Among the attendees were TOGEM-DER Chairwoman Mihrimah Belma Sekmen, trustees of the association and well-known names including Acun Ilıcalı, Alişan, Ebru Akel, Ebru Şallı, Bülent Serttaş, Cem Özkök, Amine Gülşe Özil, Zahide Yetiş and Saruhan Hünel. TOGEM-DER President Belma Sekmen said the event is not merely a shopping experience, but a movement aimed at raising awareness about conscious production and responsible consumption.

While touring the market, several unique items drew particular attention, including an “Elif” calligraphy artwork and a signed jersey bearing the name of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. These distinctive pieces added cultural and symbolic value to the market, reinforcing its message and making the transformation bazaar a must-see experience for visitors.

The market featured brand-new donated products ranging from furniture and clothing to accessories, home goods and electronics. In addition, items produced in TOGEM-DER’s upholstery, clothing and culinary workshops were showcased. Repaired furniture, redesigned garments, secondhand items and zero-waste-focused designs were presented to visitors as tangible examples of sustainable living and conscious consumption.

TOGEM-DER President Mihrimah Belma Sekmen (L) poses with Funda Karayel at the "One Purchase, A Thousand Acts of Kindness" market, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2025. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

Every product turns into goodness

Throughout history, the pomegranate has symbolized fertility, unity, and abundance. At the Artsın Eksilmesin Transformation Market, each product purchased becomes an act of kindness, much like a pomegranate’s many seeds, with all proceeds directed toward social aid projects. As the new year approaches, the market offers visitors meaningful gift alternatives that create both economic and social value. Transformed furnishings, renewed furniture, and repurposed pieces became thoughtful gifts carrying stories of solidarity and hope. With free admission, the Artsın Eksilmesin Transformation Market invited everyone to become part of this growing movement of kindness.

First lady Emine Erdoğan, in a post shared on her X account (formerly Twitter) following the event, said:

Emphasizing that TOGEM-DER has continued its journey of kindness since 2005 with the same faith and determination, touching hearts for over 20 years, Erdoğan underlined that the Artsın Eksilmesin Transformation Market was brought to life through this vision, amplifying solidarity, sharing and abundance. Referring to the motto “One Purchase, A Thousand Acts of Kindness,” she noted that thousands of products handcrafted in TOGEM-DER workshops, generously donated by brands and items revived through a zero-waste approach stand as symbols of a clean intention left for the future. She added that every item purchased multiplies like pomegranate seeds, becoming a breath of hope for those in need through TOGEM-DER’s social aid projects, where one purchase becomes a knock on a door and one conscious choice eases a burdened heart. Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this story of goodness with their labor, support and sincere intentions, Erdoğan invited everyone to take part in this meaningful movement where kindness grows without diminishing.

Items on display at the "One Purchase, A Thousand Acts of Kindness" market, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2025. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

From my perspective

Acts of kindness have always held a special place in my heart and this event was no exception. At the very heart of TOGEM-DER’s long-standing journey of goodwill, we witnessed a meaningful ritual that carried both symbolism and sincerity. As the first lady accompanied the moment onstage, a pomegranate sapling was planted by her own hands – and with it, a powerful act of collective kindness rose into the air.

This pomegranate seed was planted not only in the soil but also in people’s hearts, in our shared social memory and in the future we are shaping together. The pomegranate seeds placed into the earth by Erdoğan stand as a strong symbol of goodness passed down from generation to generation. What was planted today will grow, bear fruit and continue to touch the lives of those in need through its shade, its abundance and its meaning.

This philosophy lies at the core of the Artsın Eksilmesin Transformation Market: One pomegranate seed turns into a thousand blessings. One purchase becomes a thousand acts of good. One intention of kindness grows into a thousand hopes.