The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London is set to kick off an exciting new term, offering an array of captivating courses that delve into the Turkish language, art and music.

Expanding its options to cater to various preferences, YEE London now provides both online and in-person learning options. From mastering traditional instruments like oud and ney (reed-flute) to exploring intricate art forms such as tezhip (the art of illumination) and ebru (paper marbling), the institute invites learners to embark on a journey of creativity and self-expression.

YEE London invites all those seeking enrichment to take part in this cultural journey. With a variety of course timings and learning options, individuals from all walks of life can participate and expand their horizons. This term promises a vibrant community of learners, united by their passion for the Turkish language, art and music.