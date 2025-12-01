The nearly forgotten traditional quilting art of Kilis, southeastern Türkiye, is being revitalized through modern designs, including the world-famous "Gypsy Girl" motif.

Under the "Traditional Handicrafts Center Project," a collaboration between the Kilis Governorship, the South-Eastern Anatolia Project Regional Development Administration and the Economic Enterprise of the Human and Social Development Association, 25 women received professional training in quilting.

The handcrafted quilts created by these women are now available in bedding stores, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

The project aims to support the production skills of Kilis women while connecting traditional quilting techniques with modern aesthetics.

Cennet Demir with quilts from the project modernizing Kilis’ traditional quilting, featuring the iconic "Gypsy Girl" motif, Kilis, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

Iconic motif in quilts

Fethiye Pınar Masmanacı, a member of the Economic Enterprise of the Association for Human and Social Development, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the project seeks to modernize Kilis quilts and pass this heritage on to future generations.

She explained that women in the project received training from master quilters and that the quilts were modernized with the "Gypsy Girl" motif, inspired by the famous mosaic from the Zeugma Ancient City in Nizip, Gaziantep, now displayed at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

Women master art of quilting

Quilting has traditionally been considered a male profession, Masmanacı noted.

"Women’s skilled hands are well-suited for this kind of work. Quilting is difficult, but with guidance from master artisans, our women have learned the craft," she said. "They enjoy it and find it relaxing. There is nothing a woman cannot achieve. Our women are proving they have a place in quilting as well. They are now producing for bedding companies and contributing to their family incomes."

Mehmet Emin Alperen, a quilter who has practiced the craft for half a century, said the project is helping preserve Kilis quilts, which are at risk of being forgotten.

"We are modernizing our quilts with the Gypsy Girl motif. By teaching women this traditionally male craft, we are enabling them to support their families," he said. "Quilting requires focus and precision. Our work is like digging a well with a needle."

Quilter Gülizar Yalçın said learning the craft has helped her support her family financially while providing psychological relief.

"Thanks to our masters, we learned this difficult profession. It also relaxes us mentally. Creating a new pattern gives us joy," she said.

Cennet Demir added that the modernized quilts have attracted considerable interest.