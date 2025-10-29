Gaziantep, a city in southeastern Türkiye and the first in the country to have its baklava registered, included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network as a City of Gastronomy, is leading Türkiye in applications for European Union geographical indication (GI) registration. Of the 54 applications Türkiye submitted to the EU for GI registration, 10 came from Gaziantep.

Gaziantep’s traditional dessert, Şöbiyet, on display, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT), Türkiye has filed 54 products for EU geographical indication registration. Of these, eight have reached the announcement stage, while the remaining 46 are still under review.

Gaziantep: Culinary hub

Gaziantep, which already holds 107 geographical indications in Türkiye, has applied to the EU for registration of its signature local products, ranging from Nizip mint and Gaziantep bülbül yuvası to the dolangel and şöbiyet desserts (traditional syrup-soaked desserts of Gaziantep), Gaziantep musk, Oğuzeli pomegranate molasses, Gaziantep bulgur, Nizip eggplant, Oğuzeli dried fruits and the iconic Gaziantep lahmacun. The city has already achieved EU registration for four of its products: Gaziantep baklava, Araban garlic, Gaziantep menengiç coffee and Gaziantep pistachio paste.

Gaziantep’s signature Menengiç coffee, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Turning heritage into value

Kenan Seçkin, head of Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development at the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, emphasized the importance of making the city’s gastronomic potential more visible in Europe. He explained that the significance of geographical indications comes from the value they create for local communities and stressed the need to transform this cultural heritage into economic benefit.

Gaziantep’s traditional dessert Baklava on display, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

“EU registration is crucial because we are entering an era of ‘green economy.’ Tourism is no longer just about sun and sea; culinary tourism is the new trend. Gaziantep leads in this field and acts as a locomotive city,” Seçkin said.

He also highlighted the unique stories behind each local product. For instance, while lahmacun is generally made with onions in Türkiye, Gaziantep uses garlic. One of the city’s applications is currently under announcement and if no objections arise, the number of registered products will soon rise to five.

Gaziantep’s signature dried eggplants and zucchinis on display, Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Gaziantep’s history features five ancient cities. According to culinary writers, there are nearly 500 traditional dishes in the city. This culinary richness stems from the fertile lands at the western edge of the Fertile Crescent,” he added.

Ensuring quality, authenticity

Seçkin emphasized the importance of using authentic ingredients to maintain quality. For example, the genuine taste of baklava requires using the "boz" part of Antep pistachios. To support this, the municipality has established a seed and gene bank to preserve local varieties, ensuring that local producers can access the right ingredients.