President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifted Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, the Togg, to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. On the second leg of his three-nation Gulf tour, Erdoğan met Al Thani in the capital Doha to hold one-on-one talks.

Ahead of the talks, Erdoğan presented a Gemlik blue Togg to Al Thani. Erdoğan went to the building where their one-on-one meeting was held, with the Togg – a model years in the making – driven by Al Thani.

During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations were reviewed; and steps to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy, were discussed.

Erdoğan embarked upon his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia. His last stop will be the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.