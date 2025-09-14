Türkiye's domestic electric vehicle brand has made the first delivery of its new sedan model to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as nationwide sales are set to begin.

The delivery on Friday came just days after Togg unveiled the T10F, an electric five-door sedan, in Munich on the sidelines of the IAA car show, Europe's biggest.

Members of Togg's board of directors presented the sedan to Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul before he took it for a test drive.

Erdoğan was also the first to receive Togg's first model, the T10X electric SUV, in 2023.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan takes Togg's T10F electric sedan for a test drive, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

The president has been the main supporters the company backed by a consortium of major groups, including BMC, Zorlu Holding, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, along with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The delivery came just before nationwide orders for the T10F begin as of Monday.

In Munich, Togg also announced it would launch sales in Europe, starting with Germany, home to the world's biggest Turkish community overseas. Orders for both vehicles will start in Germany at the end of September.

The Turkish automaker is tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market, as it seeks new profit avenues and will also look to France and Italy.

Togg sold around 30,000 of its T10X electric SUV cars in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries. Its sales this year through August were up 42% at around 21,000 units.

It began taking orders for the T10X in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later. Besides the SUV and sedan, it will manufacture four other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV.

It aims to reach an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles before ramping up to 175,000 once its plant in the northwestern Bursa province reaches full capacity.

The company is already working on the B-segment SUV model, which it named T8X. It aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.