Ford Otosan, a joint venture of Turkey's Koç Holding and U.S. automotive giant Ford, will make a 2 billion euro (nearly $2.4 billion) investment, the largest amount for the Turkish automotive industry to date, its chairman of the board announced Tuesday.

With the new investment, the carmakers' factory in the industrial Kocaeli province will become Turkey's first and only electric vehicle integrated production facility, including battery, Ali Koç told a meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Making the largest automotive investment in our history is the greatest proof of our community and our partner Ford Motor Company's faith in our country," he noted.

"We see this investment, which will span across 10 years, as a strategic move forward."