Over 809,000 Nissan SUVs in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled due to a key defect that can potentially lead to engine failure, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not remain fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. This can cause a loss of engine power and power brakes, and the airbags might not inflate during a crash.

The company says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by any such issue.

Nissan has not come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they will get another letter asking them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that will not stay in the open position should contact their dealers.