President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, Togg, as a gift to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Erdoğan met with Al Nahyan in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on the last leg of his three-nation Gulf tour.

Ahead of the talks, the Turkish president presented a “Pamukkale white” colored Togg to Al Nahyan.

Erdoğan started his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar. The UAE is his last stop.

He also gifted the Turkish-made car to the Qatari emir and Saudi Arabian crown prince during his Gulf tour earlier this week.