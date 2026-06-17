A profit warning issued by German premium carmaker BMW sent its shares tumbling as much as 7% on Wednesday to their lowest since late 2020 after the company's guidance surprised some analysts ‌and highlighted the challenges facing the broader auto sector.

The guidance cut late on Tuesday made BMW one of the first European carmakers to reveal the impact that weakness in China's domestic car market, the world's biggest, and pressures arising from the Iran war are expected to ​have on its 2026 targets.

Wednesday's price fall took BMW shares to their lowest since November 2020 and ​weighed on shares across the European auto sector, including German rivals Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

"This is ⁠the tip of the iceberg," independent auto analyst Matthias Schmidt told Reuters, adding that others were "not immune."

Bad start for new CEO

Some investors had already challenged BMW's outlook, given the possible impact of fighting in the Middle East on ​prices and consumer sentiment.

Still, analysts at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies both said BMW's outlook cut was deeper than expected.

In addition to lowering its operating auto margin to 1% to 3%, from 4% to 6% previously, BMW said it would intensify cost-cutting, with a negative one-off ​in the second half of 2026.

It is a bad start for CEO Milan Nedeljkovic, who took over from longtime ​leader Oliver Zipse last month.

Deutsche Bank analysts said BMW's reputation as the "steady Eddy" among its peers had taken a hit.

Brokerage Jefferies ‌said it ⁠expected the overhaul would focus on BMW's German operations but may also accelerate localisation in markets, including China and North America, to protect margins.

This could result in the announcement of a 10%-15% capacity cut at the company's capital markets day later this year, JPMorgan analysts wrote.

A BMW spokesperson said it was too early to comment on future measures ​but that capacity reductions were ​being considered.

China weakness leaves carmakers exposed

Other automakers are also being forced to rethink.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker by sales, has warned that the traditional export model that buoyed Germany's auto ​industry for years no longer delivers.

It has undertaken a major restructuring that has embedded ​the company more ⁠deeply in China, where local brands have taken market share from foreign imported autos in recent years, increasingly taking aim at the premium market.

Cut-throat competition in China has only intensified after a downturn in domestic car sales extended into an eighth consecutive month ⁠in ​May – and that competition is set to spill over into Europe.

"We could ​see Chinese carmakers double down on Europe even more now, given the fact they're going to mitigate on the domestic market, slowing down," auto ​analyst Schmidt said.