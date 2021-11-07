The testing process for Turkey’s first domestic, fully electric car has started, Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), the consortium developing the car, said Saturday.

In a social media post that included a video about the tests, it said: “Testing processes, one of the most important stages of our product strategy, started at accredited test centers in different locations. Chassis prototype road test, strength test, aerodynamic and aeroacoustic tests continue in line with our plans.”

Last week, the country’s first automobile rolled off the assembly line and hit the track in Istanbul in what appeared to be an acceleration test as part of the latest work on the project.

TOGG was launched on June 25, 2018. It is led by former tech-giant Bosch executive Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, who was appointed CEO in 2018.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in December 2019 unveiled prototypes for the SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

TOGG will produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030.

Mass production of the SUV will begin in 2022, with the sedan to follow.

Construction of TOGG’s engineering, design and production facilities began on July 18, 2020. Built on an area of 1.2 square kilometers (0.46 square miles) in the Gemlik district of northwestern Bursa province, the facility is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

TOGG has opted for advanced lithium-ion battery technology company Farasis as its business partner for the battery.

The homegrown car will reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes thanks to its fast-charging capabilities. It will have a range of between 300 to 500 kilometers (186 to 310 miles).

Earlier reports suggested it would take 7.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h with 200 horsepower, and under 4.8 seconds with a 400 horsepower engine.