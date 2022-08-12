Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) CEO Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş was captured on video during a test drive of the company's domestically-made vehicle on the North Marmara Highway at night, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Friday.
The footage, obtained during the test drive, showed Karakaş driving the prototype vehicle, at a speed of about 100 kph (62.14 mph).
Seen as the country’s “second automobile revolution” and revived by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Togg was officially established on June 25, 2018.
A former executive at tech giant Bosch, Karakaş was appointed Togg’s chief executive officer on Sept. 1, 2018.
Erdoğan, on Dec. 27, 2019, unveiled prototypes for a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.
A consortium of five major companies, Togg will produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030.
