Türkiye's first indigenous electric automobile brand Togg is opening its first experience center in Istanbul, enabling citizens to get to know its C-SUV model from a closer perspective.

A total of 20 centers are expected to be opened across the country.

The first Togg experience center opened its door in the metropolis’ Zorlu Center, welcoming citizens to examine the C-SUV model closely, particularly the parts they are curious about.

The next experience centers will soon start operating in southern Adana, the capital Ankara, Gemlik and western Izmir province.

The opening comes after the inauguration of Togg’s factory in the Gemlik district of Türkiye’s automotive capital Bursa, during which the first mass-produced SUV model left the production line.

Following the announcement of the vehicle's mass production, high interest in the first domestic electric car was seen both in the country and abroad.

It has received thousands of orders coming from the public sector in Türkiye, including banks that were placed on the priority list for receiving their models earlier than others.

Togg also received its first international order recently, from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who stated that he wants to purchase two cars for himself.

Many citizens have also already listed their existing vehicles for sale on the internet in order to buy a Togg, which will hit the road in March 2023.

Around 17,000 to 18,000 vehicles are planned to be put up for sale in the first stage, throughout 2023, after some five months of security procedures the car is set to pass through.

The vehicle is being produced by a consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Togg, which will have "300+" and "500+" kilometer range options with its inborn electric modular platform, will be constantly connected to the center and will be able to receive updates remotely via 4G/5G connection.

The batteries of the vehicles which will be integrated into the model, and are compatible with the Euro NCAP 5-star level rating system are set to get 80% full in less than 30 minutes with fast charging option.