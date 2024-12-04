Türkiye's first electric vehicle maker, Togg is poised to complete the year as the leader of the domestic EV market as it maintained its dominance through November, recent industry data suggested.

The company sold over 24,000 vehicles in the first 11 months of the year and over 4,000 in November only, strengthening its top position in the EV market and also surpassing last year's deliveries of around 20,000 units.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), the Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle market shrank slightly by 0.5% in the January-November 2024 period compared to the same period last year, totaling nearly 1.07 million units.

Passenger car sales increased by 0.5% year-over-year to 845,530 units, while the light commercial vehicle market decreased by 4.4% to 222,730 units from January through November.

During the January-November period, the sales of fully electric cars rose by 38.6%, reaching 83,298 units.

The share of fully electric cars in total sales increased from 7.1% to 9.9% compared to the same period last year, while the share of hybrid cars rose from 10.9% to 17.7%.

When fully electric, extended-range and hybrid vehicles are considered together, it was observed that 27.6% of the total market consisted of vehicles with electric motors.

Togg sales

Looking at the ODMD data, it was revealed that Togg achieved 24,361 sales in 11 months, outperforming its nearest competitor by 15,134 units.

During this period, Togg's share of the electric car market was recorded at 29%. This means that approximately one in every three electric cars sold in the country carried the Togg logo.

Looking at electric car sales by brand for the January-November period, Togg was followed by Tesla with 9,227 units and BMW with 8,041 units.

Mercedes-Benz ranked fourth with 4,532 units, while KG Mobility (SsangYong) was fifth with 4,392 units.

In terms of specific models, the sales ranking during this period was as follows: Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y, KG Mobility Torres, BMW X1 and MINI Countryman.

In November alone, Togg led the fully electric car market, which totaled 13,554 units, with 4,221 sales. Tesla came in second with 1,862 sales, and BMW ranked third with 1,465 sales.

MINI secured fourth place with 698 sales, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 601 sales.