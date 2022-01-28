The United States-based Exhibitor magazine named Turkey’s first indigenous automobile brand Togg among one of the top 20 brands that participated at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Some 2,300 brands had attended the event that is one of the world’s largest technology and gadget fairs, held on Jan. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

The CES also marked Togg’s international debut. Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group, known as Togg, the consortium developing the country’s indigenous car, showed off the “Transition Concept Smart Device,” an all-electric fastback concept car.

Designed by the world-renowned Italian car design firm and coachbuilder Pininfarina, the car joins Togg’s previously unveiled compact-size electric SUV and sedan concepts.

It was not immediately clear if the fastback is intended to replace the previously seen compact sedan or was created just for CES.

The "Transition Concept Smart Device" features a slick styling highlighted by the pillarless suicide-style rear doors.

The illuminated Togg logo, meanwhile, is unique to the car and represents the unification of Eastern and Western cultures.

Togg aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030 and will launch its first mass-produced vehicle, an SUV, by the end of 2022.

Togg was launched on June 25, 2018. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in December 2019, unveiled prototypes for the SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

Togg said it would produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030. Mass production of the SUV will begin by the end of this year, with the sedan to follow.

Construction of Togg’s engineering, design and production facilities began in mid-2020. Built on an area of 1.2 million square meters (12.9 million square feet) in the Gemlik district of northwestern Bursa province, the facility is scheduled to be complete in the coming months.

Togg has opted for advanced lithium-ion battery technology company Farasis as its business partner for the battery. The homegrown car can reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes with fast charging. It will have a range of between 300 kilometers to 500 kilometers (186 miles to 310 miles).