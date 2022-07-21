Turkey's first indigenous automobile brand Togg is showcasing its smart vehicle in Istanbul following its debut at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the consortium announced Wednesday.

The concept car is being exhibited to visitors at Zorlu Center shopping mall on the metropolis’ European side.

Togg said in a statement that its "Concept Smart Device is waiting to meet everyone face to face at Zorlu Center from today onwards" after taking the global stage at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Fair, an event it described as "the meeting of the technology world."

Making its international debut in January, the consortium developing the indigenous car, Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group, known as Togg, showed off the “Transition Concept Smart Device,” an all-electric fastback concept car.

Designed by the world-renowned Italian car design firm and coachbuilder Pininfarina, the car joins Togg’s previously unveiled compact-size electric SUV and Sedan concepts.

The domestic car has already attracted great interest from those who visited the shopping mall to see the design.

One of the visitors, Yılmaz Arı, told public broadcaster TRT Haber that he wants the car to be on the market as soon as possible.

"There is very serious work here. There is very serious technology. It looks more luxurious than the cars I have seen in the luxury class so far,” he said.

Arı said he traveled from Kartal to see it, a district on the other edge of Istanbul, and that the car was "beyond expectations."

Burak Öztürk, another visitor seeing the Togg for the first time, was also very impressed.

“It looks very impressive in terms of both the interior and the exterior design. We look forward to it going on sale. The sedan model is a vehicle produced for Turkey,” he said.

The slick design of the "Transition Concept Smart Device" is highlighted by the pillarless suicide-style rear doors.

The illuminated Togg logo, meanwhile, is unique to the car and represents the unification of Eastern and Western cultures.

Togg aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030 and will launch its first mass-produced vehicle, an SUV, by the end of 2022.

Togg was launched on June 25, 2018. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in December 2019, unveiled prototypes for the SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

Togg said it would produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030. Mass production of the SUV will begin by the end of this year, with the sedan to follow.