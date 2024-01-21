Turkish electric car manufacturer, Togg announced Saturday it was launching the order period for 2024 for its first smart device model, the C-segment SUV T10X.

The company said that from Jan. 6-10, it provided the opportunity for configuration updates for users on the reserve list in the draw held in 2023 and also offered priority to place an order for users who participated in the draw in April 2023 but did not qualify for an order between Jan. 15-19. Togg is now opening order screens to all potential buyers starting Jan. 20.

"The 2024 general order period for T10X has started. You can order Türkiye's first electric smart device #T10X immediately via our Trumore mobile application," read the statement released on Togg's official account on X platform, formerly Twitter.

To place an order, users will need to download the Trumore application, which is available on the App Store, Google Play and App Gallery, and create an ID.

There will be no draw for T10X this year, and deliveries will be made based on the order queue, configuration features and related production planning. Togg will also be accepting orders from corporate users this year.

Delivering around 20,000 units of T10X so far, the brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

The automaker recently announced the expansion of its lineup as it unveiled its second model at the sprawling tech and gadget show CES 2024, held in Las Vegas earlier this month. The sedan model, which was introduced under the name, T10F, has fastback lines and is expected to enter the market in 2025.

Besides the SUV and fastback, Togg will manufacture three other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030.