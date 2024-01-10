Türkiye's first homegrown electric vehicle maker announced the expansion of its lineup on Tuesday and unveiled its second model at the sprawling tech and gadget show in Las Vegas as it looks to start its expansion into Europe.

The fastback sedan, the T10F, joins Togg's debut model, the fully electric T10X SUV, and is scheduled to go on sale in Türkiye next year and then in the European market, according to the company.

"We will introduce the T10F, a fastback reflecting the spirit of the times, to our users starting from Türkiye in 2025," Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş said.

Unveiled at CES, the annual high-tech gadget extravaganza, the model will be offered with three technical options and two equipment options.

The T10F RWD (rear-wheel drive standard) with 160 kW/218 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque will have a range of 350 to 600 kilometers (217.48 to 372.82 miles) with two different battery options.

The T10F AWD (all-wheel drive) version, which has a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 4.6 seconds and produces 700 Nm of torque, targets a range of around 530 kilometers. The standard-range model has a battery capacity of 52.4 kWh, while this capacity increases to 88.5 kWh in the long-range model.

The new model will also feature the innovative V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capability, enabling the transfer of electric power from the battery to various electric devices.

Togg is currently producing the T10X at its plant in the northwestern Bursa province. The production started in October 2022 before deliveries were launched last April.

Besides the SUV and fastback, Togg will manufacture three other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030.

Addressing the rationale behind choosing a fastback design for their second smart device, Karakaş highlighted the declining market share of sedan models worldwide.

He emphasized the shift toward fastback models and said the T10F has been designed to meet sedan users' expectations while capturing the zeitgeist with dynamic, appealing designs targeting a broader audience.

Karakaş acknowledged that Türkiye remains a substantial market for sedans, but the worldwide trend is shifting toward electric vehicles with more diverse styles and dynamic lines, such as liftback, fastback, and coupe designs.

The T10F is a version that is more advanced than the prototype first unveiled in 2019, he noted.

"We have come up with a product that captures the spirit of the time, is dynamic, highly appealing, and will address a broader audience," Karakaş said.

"We are considering entering the market, most likely in 2025, depending on completing the certification."

Togg's current production capacity is said to reach 100,000 vehicles per year before increasing to 175,000 once the Bursa plant reaches full capacity.

The brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

Expansion to Germany

Togg has delivered around 20,000 T10Xs to date and plans to more than double that figure this year.

"Our business plan for 2024 includes around 47,000 units, and we are considering a small portion of this for export," said Karakaş.

Karakaş shared Togg's ambition to enter the European market, with Germany as their initial target by the end of 2024.

"We are establishing our presence in Germany. We aim to enter the German market and expect to do so by the end of this year," he noted.

On the infrastructure side, Togg has been establishing a charging station network across Türkiye under a brand named Trugo.

It has set up more than 500 rapid chargers with capacities ranging from 180 to 300 kilowatts, enabling an 88-kilowatt battery to be charged in under half an hour.

Karakaş stressed plans to launch battery cell production as of 2026 and said they aim to position Türkiye as one of Europe's hubs in the battery domain.

"When you start producing the battery cell yourself, you become familiar with the cost and technology of one of the most valuable products inside the vehicle," he noted.

Describing a significant transformation in the development of technology in Türkiye and the shift of suppliers toward next-generation vehicles, Karakaş stated, "We are also on the path to make our country one of Europe's energy centers in terms of batteries."

Karakaş highlighted the company's commitment to exhibiting not only its automotive brand and strategic goals but also its expanding portfolio of digital platforms and smart devices.

"Alongside the T10F, we are also showcasing at CES our digital experience platform and clean energy solutions that are ready to enter global markets."