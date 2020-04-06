The Turkish automotive industry is adopting new business models to offset the negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. It is now looking at an online sales system that would enable customers to purchase an automobile without visiting a dealer. The automobile will then be delivered to the customers' homes.

The coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected the automotive industry. The sector, which made a fast start this year, has seen a sales plunge since mid-March.

In March, passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales increased by 1.6% to 50,818 units. It is said that the market would have surpassed 60,000 units if there had been no outbreak.

The car and light commercial vehicle sales surged 40.62% in the first three months of the year, Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) data showed Thursday. More than 124,400 vehicles were sold from January to March, according to the data.

Meanwhile, passenger car sales jumped 45% year-on-year to 99,630 in the first three months. Nearly 24,800 light commercial vehicles were also sold, up 26% compared to the same period last year.

As sales are expected to hit the bottom in April, the automotive industry is trying to reduce the negative effects of the coronavirus with new business models. Sector professionals are using technology to offer services that will make life easier for customers staying at home.

PSA Turkey, which incorporates brands like Citroen, DS, Peugeot and Opel, has already launched online sales service. With the introduction of the e-reservation, online appointment, video call, online vehicle promotion and an online sales system, customers will not have to go to the showroom to see a new model. Showrooms will come to the customers in person via online channels.

Another innovation is the remote sales system, which will enable customers to buy their brand new cars without ever leaving their homes. According to the customers' preferences that want to purchase, the automobiles will be delivered to their addresses or deliveries will be made when customers come to the showroom.

Meanwhile, the automotive sector is also launching several other applications for servicing and maintenance. Using Hyundai Assan's "Service at Your Door," program customers will be able to send their vehicles for checkups and maintenance without leaving their homes. The service personnel will pick up the cars from the customers' doorstep for periodic maintenance after which the automobile will be disinfected free of charge and delivered to the owner.

In addition, healthcare workers and professionals will not be charged for labor during the periodic maintenance of their Hyundai vehicles throughout April.

Renault Mais has also launched a "Door-to-Door Delivery" service. With this application, the customers' vehicles are picked up from any location and delivered to their desired location. In addition, vehicles are disinfected and left to their homes in line with the customers’ wishes.

Service acceptance and delivery appointments are organized at 30-minute intervals. For new vehicle deliveries, consultants offer the necessary explanations online.

Fiat has also launched a video calling service at all its dealers. The brand, which previously provided video calls to 35 dealers, has now brought its entire dealership network in Turkey online, as of April 3.

Accordingly, the company and the dealer will be able to connect to the sales consultant of the desired dealer in seconds via social media.