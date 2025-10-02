Auto sales in Türkiye remained strong in September, rising nearly 26% from the same month last year and pushing the market up more than 9% for the year so far, industry data showed Thursday.

Passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales increased 25.7% year-over-year to 110,302 units, according to the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Car sales alone jumped 26.8% to 88,274 units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 21.7% to 22,028 units.

From January through September, total vehicle sales were up 9.2% to 927,647 units. Passenger car sales climbed nearly 10% to 742,687 units, and light commercial vehicles increased 5.9% to 184,960 units, the ODMD said.

This shows that the strong momentum in the market persisted despite a change to the special consumption tax earlier this year and still elevated interest rates despite the easing by the central bank in recent months.

Sales in September were 66.5% higher than the 10-year average for the month, the ODMD added.

Gasoline cars led the market in the first nine months, accounting for 46.6% of sales, or 345,838 units. Hybrids had a 26.7% share (198,174 units), electric vehicles 18% (133,781 units), diesel 7.9% (58,695 units), and LPG 0.8% (6,199 units).

Hybrid and electric vehicle adoption continued to grow. Hybrid sales jumped 64.9% year-over-year to 25,808 units in September. Total EV sales, including fully electric and extended-range vehicles, rose 33.3% to 12,924 units. Hybrids accounted for 29.2% of September sales, up from 22.5% last year, while EVs made up 14.6%, compared with 13.9% in September 2024.

Among EV brands, Türkiye’s first electric automaker, Togg, saw its new T10F sedan, launched mid-month, become the second-best-selling electric model in September with 1,194 units sold. Tesla led EV sales with 1,664 units, and Togg’s first model, the T10X, came in third with 1,061 units.

The performance of Togg’s T10F demonstrates a strong entry into the domestic EV market, which has seen notable transformation and increased competition since Togg sales began in 2023, alongside the entry of Tesla and Chinese manufacturers.