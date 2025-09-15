Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle manufacturer began taking pre-orders for its new sedan model on Monday, about two and a half years after it rolled out its first car.

The electric five-door sedan T10F was unveiled in Munich on the sidelines of last week's IAA Mobility car show, Europe's biggest.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was the first to receive the car on Friday. He was also the first to receive Togg's first model, the T10X electric SUV, in 2023.

The T10F, which stands out with a distinctive design and advanced features, is available in three variants, with prices between TL 1.86 million (about $45,000) and TL 2.35 million.

The T10F V1 Standard version delivers 335 kilometers of range with 52.4 kWh battery power, while the V1 Long Range version offers a range of 623 kilometers. The T10F V2 Long Range has 610 kilometers of range with 88.5 kWh battery power.

All versions have 160 kW (or 218 hp) power and can be charged up to 80% in 28 minutes.

The sedan offers an intelligent adaptive cruise control, as well as an intelligent lane-keeping system and lane departure warning.

Other features include a surround-view camera, blind spot assist, driver attention assist, and advanced electronic stability control as standard on the V2 version, while automatic parking assist is optional.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan takes Togg's T10F electric sedan for a test drive, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Togg is backed by a consortium of major groups, including BMC, Zorlu Holding, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, along with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

In Munich, Togg also announced it would launch sales in Europe, starting with Germany, home to the world's biggest Turkish community overseas. Orders for both vehicles will start in Germany at the end of September.

The automaker is tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market, as it seeks new profit avenues and will also look to France and Italy, its executives said.

Togg sold around 30,000 units of T10X in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries. Its sales this year through August were up 42% at around 21,000 units.

Mass production of the T10X commenced in 2022 before orders were launched in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later.

Besides the SUV and sedan, Togg will manufacture four other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV.

It aims to reach an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles before ramping up to 175,000 once its plant in the northwestern Bursa province reaches full capacity.

The company is already working on the B-segment SUV model, which it named T8X. It aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.