Türkiye's first electric vehicle producer, Togg, publicly introduced its new sedan model on Thursday at the country's premier technology event, Teknofest, held in the southern city of Adana this week.

As part of the five-day event, which kicked off on Wednesday, Togg put the T10F model car on display for visitors to see at the festival until Sunday.

Established in 2018, Togg developed Türkiye's first electric vehicle prototype, the T10X, in December 2019.

In 2022, the company started mass-producing the model, beginning deliveries to customers the following year.

Togg announced in August that engineering tests have begun for the T10F sedan model, which it plans to launch in the first quarter of 2025 to collect preorders.

The new model was unveiled for the first time at the CES 2024 event held in Las Vegas early this year.

Togg was a top market performer in the domestic EV market in the first eight months of 2024 after delivering around 20,000 units last year in its first year on the market.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır recently conducted a test drive of the new model during a visit to the Togg campus in northwestern Bursa province.

Teknofest event serves as a premier technology and aviation event, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in the tech and defense industries.

Among the highlights of this year's edition are the first public flight demonstrations of Türkiye's two new combat drones, the Bayraktar TB3 and Anka-3.