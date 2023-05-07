Türkiye’s first domestically developed automobile Saturday joined the fleet of security forces days after the car started replacing public inventories consisting primarily of traditional Western brands.

The General Directorate of Security (EGM) debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet, escorting Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu during his program in Istanbul ahead of critical presidential and parliamentary elections slated for May 14.

Photos shared by Soylu showed a painted Togg T10X with lights featuring a police car added to the vehicle’s exterior.

The fully electric C-segment SUV has already made its way into the fleets of the Turkish ministries.

The deliveries came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev became the first indigenous electric vehicle (EV) owners in early April.

The Togg T10X, a fully electric SUV model of Türkiye's first domestic car brand, added to the police's fleet, is seen in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Togg last week officially kickstarted highly anticipated deliveries to citizens, shipping the first batch of cars to their owners selected through a digital draw in late March across the country.

Mass production of T10X launched last October. The carmaker plans to deliver 20,000 vehicles this year, with 1,000 scheduled for May.

Erdoğan has long sought to fulfill a long-held dream of building Türkiye’s first national automobile, part of his vision of turning Türkiye into an economic powerhouse.

The T10X will be initially sold with one engine type and two battery options. The model will feature battery packs with 52.4 and 88.5 kilowatt-hours capacities, boasting ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers (195 and 325 miles).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

The Togg T10X, a fully electric SUV model of Türkiye's first domestic car brand, added to the police's fleet, is seen in Istanbul, Türkiye, April 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

A consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, is manufacturing the vehicle in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture four other models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030. The sedan will follow the mass production of the SUV.

The current production capacity of around 100,000 vehicles per year will reach 175,000 once Togg’s factory reaches total capacity.

Erdoğan has said some 28,000 units would be produced this year. In addition, the brand aims to create 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

Togg plans to begin exports as of 2025, while the initial production will be tailored for the domestic market.