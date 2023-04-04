Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accepted delivery of his Togg T10X car on Tuesday, a day after his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially became the first owner of Türkiye’s indigenous electric vehicle (EV).

"My friend Ilham Aliyev has also received the pride of Türkiye, Togg," Erdoğan wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of Aliyev posing alongside his new car in Baku.

"May Allah grant you to use it on good days, my friend," the president added.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan accepted the delivery of their T10X in a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Erdoğan and Aliyev's fully electric C-segment SUVs both feature the “Anadolu” color, inspired by red, reflecting Anatolian lands’ sincerity and passion.

"Together, we are witnessing the realization of our nation's 60-year dream today," Erdoğan said on Monday.

The delivery comes just days after buyers of the first batch of T10Xs were selected through a digital draw.

The demand had been so high that the carmaker had to raise the number of units. Eventually, it will start delivering 20,000, up from the initially planned 12,000, as of April.

Over 177,400 people submitted preorders for the vehicle in just 21 days. The deliveries are planned to start in the coming days.

"Togg was born as a symbol of the technological development, economic development and global reputation of our country. Starting today, we will start coming across Togg on the motorways," Erdoğan said Monday.

Erdoğan has long sought to fulfill a long-held dream of building Türkiye’s first national automobile, part of his vision of turning Türkiye into an economic powerhouse.

Having had its mass production launched in late October, Togg says the T10X will be initially sold with one engine type and two battery options.

The model will feature battery packs with capacities of 52.4 and 88.5 kilowatt-hours, boasting ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers (195 and 325 miles), respectively.

The first version of the T10X can accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62.14 mph) in 7.6 seconds; while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can accomplish zero-100 kph in 4.8 seconds.

Togg’s first model will have a price ranging from TL 953,000 ($49,500) to around TL 1.22 million.

The Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, a consortium of five Turkish companies, manufactures the vehicle in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture another four models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – by 2030. The sedan will follow the mass production of the SUV.

The current production capacity stands at around 100,000 vehicles per year, which is expected to reach 175,000 once Togg’s factory in Gemlik district, in the northwestern province of Bursa, reaches total capacity.

The brand aims to produce 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.