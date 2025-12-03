Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye have doubled from January through November compared to the same period last year, surpassing 166,000 units, demonstrating that the adoption of cleaner energy vehicles and the boom seen in recent years continues unabated.

EV sales in the January-November period totaled 166,665 units, rising from 83,298 last year, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD), released on Tuesday.

The data, at the same time, showed that overall auto sales also remained robust in November, marking a new monthly high.

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles jumped 9.82% year-over-year in November to 132,984 units, ODMD said.

Looking at car data only, some 442,650 gasoline cars, 251,992 hybrid cars, 69,741 diesel cars, and 7,399 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cars were sold across the country in January-November.

Some 164,665 fully electric cars were sold over the same period, and when including extended range EVs, the total tally reached 166,665 units, making up 17.8% of the Turkish auto market.

Meanwhile, gasoline and diesel car sales continued to decline.

Gasoline car sales fell 15.5% in the first 11 months of the year, while diesel car sales declined 18.8%, the data showed.

At the same time, LPG car sales climbed 33.9%, hybrid cars rose 71.3%, and fully electric cars surged 111.4%.

As global manufacturers discontinue diesel car production, no new diesel cars are being offered to the market, hence their sales are in decline.

Gasoline car sales accounted for 47.2% of the Turkish car market in January-November, falling from a 62% market share over the same period last year, while diesel cars' market share fell from 10.1% to 7.4%, and LPG cars made up 0.8% of the market.

Fully electric car' market share climbed from 9.2% to 17.6%, and hybrids 17.4% to 26.9% over the same period, while all EVs – including fully electric, extended-range, and hybrid – accounted for 44.7% of the market with 418,657 units. Thus, four out of every 10 cars sold in January-November in Türkiye were either electric or hybrid.

Plug-in hybrid sales reached 42,857 units over the same period, making up 4.6% of the market, and marking a 658.9% surge versus the same period last year.

In November, some 17,892 fully electric cars were sold, accounting for 17.1% of the Turkish auto market, while some 32,263 hybrid cars were purchased by customers, marking a 30.8% market share.