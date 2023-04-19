Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov became the first foreign dignitary to ride in Türkiye's locally produced electric vehicle, Togg, during his visit to the country.

Kubrakov visited Türkiye's central Kayseri province Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and was assigned the first locally made electric car manufactured by Togg with government support for travel within the city for official meetings.

After receiving Kubrakov, Akar said he was the first to get in the car and also asked for his opinion about the car.

Expressing his appreciation, the Ukrainian minister thanked his Turkish counterpart for the positive gesture.

The duo discussed the steps that should be taken to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted continuation of the grain agreement, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal between Moscow and Kyiv was brokered last July by Ankara and the U.N. to allow the safe passage of Ukrainian grain and food materials from the country’s ports amid the Russian invasion.

It has so far ensured the delivery of 28.3 million tons of grain to countries in need via 903 ships from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.