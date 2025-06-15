The Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), developed by Turkish drone giant Baykar, successfully completed its low-altitude cruise and autonomous target recognition firing test with the Çakır cruise missile produced by Roketsan.

In a statement made from the company's social media account on Saturday, it was reported that in the test, the Çakır cruise missile flew at low altitude and hit its target with precision by autonomously recognizing it.

The test verified the advanced target recognition and guidance systems of the Çakır missile in the field, while once again demonstrating the operational effectiveness of Bayraktar Akıncı with national ammunition.

"Bayraktar AKINCI/ÇAKIR Cruise Missile Low Altitude Flight and Autonomous Target Recognition Firing Test Direct Hit," Baykar wrote in a post on X.

A Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV is seen airborne during a test with the Çakır missile, undisclosed location, June 14, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Equipped with a domestic and national KTJ-1750 turbojet engine developed by Kale Arge and the agility brought by its design, Çakır easily performs tasks involving 3D waypoints defined during mission planning, according to its maker, Roketsan. The missile can reach a range of 150+ kilometers, while weighing less than/equal to 275 kilograms (without a booster) and 330 kilograms (with a booster).

It can be launched from various platforms, including fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, UCAVs, tactical wheeled vehicles and naval platforms.

Bayraktar Akıncı, on the other hand, is one of the prominent drones made by Baykar, which was delivered to the armed forces in 2021.

Haluk Bayraktar, the chief executive of Baykar, also assessed the test in a social media post.

"In our defense industry's independence goal, we have left behind another important milestone," he wrote.

"The ÇAKIR Cruise Missile, fired from Bayraktar AKINCI, not only hit its target in the firing test but also flew at low altitude, autonomously recognized its target and engaged it with a direct hit," he added.

"This capability is a power that adds 'intelligence' to our deterrence!" he concluded.