Developed with domestic resources, Türkiye’s first air-to-ground supersonic missile, the TRG-230, hit its target with pinpoint accuracy at a distance of 100 kilometers (62 miles) in a recent test.

The TRG-230 air-to-ground missile, developed by Roketsan under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), was fired from Baykar's landmark Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), according to the missile-developing company.

The Akıncı, which took off from a base in northwestern Tekirdağ province’s Çorlu district and covered a distance of about 700 kilometers off the northern Black Sea province of Sinop, hit its target over 100 kilometers away. The feat marks the first ballistic supersonic missile launched from air to ground in Türkiye.

The missile has only been integrated on the Akıncı UCAV for now, and no further information has been released on whether it will be integrated on other UCAVs such as the Anka, Aksungur or Bayraktar TB2.

Baykar Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Selcuk Bayraktar also commented on the development in a recent Twitter post, writing: “Bayraktar AKINCI hit the target with the TRG-230 UAV, Türkiye’s first supersonic missile developed by Roketsan, from a distance of 100 kilometers.”

The TRG-230-UAV missile, which has an effective range of 20 kilometers to 150 kilometers, reaches its target with pinpoint accuracy. Domestic ammunition maintains its high sensitivity even with GPS interference and can engage fixed targets as well as moving targets. Strategic points such as artillery and air defense systems, radar stations and logistics facilities are among the targets of the TGR-230.

Other ammunitions such as the MAM-C/L/T, TEBER-82, KGK-SİHA-82, LGK-82 and TOLUN miniature bombs have been launched from Akıncı UCAVs so far.