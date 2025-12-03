ASFAT, a defense company operating under Türkiye’s Defense Ministry, has completed the country’s first-ever export of a combat ship to a NATO and European Union member state with the delivery of the vessel Akhisar to Romania.

The warship, built last year at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command, was formally handed over to the Romanian Naval Forces, marking a major milestone for Türkiye’s defense industry and signaling deepening military cooperation between Ankara and Bucharest.

In announcing the agreement, ASFAT said the sale represents a significant achievement for Türkiye, demonstrating the reliability, quality and technological capability of the Turkish defense sector in the international arena.

The company emphasized that this is the first time Türkiye has exported a combat ship to an ally that is simultaneously a NATO and EU member.

Romania will operate Akhisar as a light corvette, a move expected to strengthen regional maritime security and advance the Romanian Navy’s modernization efforts.

The vessel’s addition to Romania’s fleet underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and Türkiye’s expanding footprint in global defense exports.