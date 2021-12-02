Azerbaijan's air force used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made by Turkey's drone magnate Bayraktar in their recent military drill, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The drill, which included live-fire training flights, aimed to improve the Azerbaijani Air Force's combat skills.

"During live-fire training flights, the aerial reconnaissance was conducted in cooperation with units of other types of troops, and the coordinates of the imaginary enemy's land-based targets were determined," the ministry said in a statement.

PUA bölmələri ilə təlim-məşq uçuşları yerinə yetirilibhttps://t.co/mSDRGfeHVA pic.twitter.com/ihF9YnnCJN — Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) December 2, 2021

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry also released the drill's video footage.

The state-of-the-art drones helped Turkey's ally Azerbaijan defeat Armenia-backed occupying forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.