The Azerbaijani Air Force used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made by Turkey's drone magnate Bayraktar in their recent military drill, the country's Defense Ministry said Thursday.
The drill, which included live-fire training flights, aimed to improve the Azerbaijani Air Force's combat skills.
"During live-fire training flights, the aerial reconnaissance was conducted in cooperation with units of other types of troops, and the coordinates of the imaginary enemy's land-based targets were determined," the ministry said in a statement.
PUA bölmələri ilə təlim-məşq uçuşları yerinə yetirilibhttps://t.co/mSDRGfeHVA pic.twitter.com/ihF9YnnCJN— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) December 2, 2021
The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry also released the drill's video footage.
The state-of-the-art drones helped Turkey's ally Azerbaijan defeat Armenia-backed occupying forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.
