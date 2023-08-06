Leading Turkish technology and defense industry company Baykar took its place in Pakistan National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) with a recently signed cooperation agreement.

Under the deal, Baykar Teknoloji, founded by Baykar, will carry out research and development (R&D) activities within the park.

The momentous ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, and Baykar's Chairperson of the Board, Selçuk Bayraktar.

This strategic collaboration holds great promise for both nations, fostering technological advancements and enhancing defense capabilities.

It reflects the dedication and vision of drone magnate Baykar as it continues to establish itself as a global player in the aerospace and defense industries.

Baykar Teknoloji will contribute to the development of Pakistan's aerospace ecosystem, with which Türkiye has close relations.

The company, which will carry out R&D activities within NASTP, will work to further expand the mutual innovation and high technology development capabilities of the parties.

With the R&D studies that Baykar will carry out within the body of NASTP, the foundation of the comprehensive cooperation to be carried out in the future has been laid. In this way, Baykar will further deepen its cooperation with Pakistan in strategic areas.

During the ceremony, Pakistan’s Sharif, Bayraktar, Chief of General Staff of Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, Air Force Commander Gen. Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and NASTP Commander Lieutenant General Ghulam Abbas Ghumman posed for a souvenir photo in front of Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), which is included in the Pakistan Air Force inventory.

Bayraktar Akıncı is Türkiye’s most advanced and sophisticated drone. The state-of-the-art UCAV Akıncı can fly for 24 hours and has a service ceiling of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), a 20-meter wingspan and the capacity to carry a load of 1,350 kilograms (612.3 pounds).

The Akıncı will be equipped with the locally made active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and air-to-air missiles – Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan. It also will launch several types of locally made ammo, such as standoff missiles (SOM).

Türkiye and Pakistan are already enjoying fruitful bilateral relations and are working to enhance cooperation in various sectors, particularly in the realm of defense.

Baykar, which has been carrying out all its projects with its own resources from the beginning to the present, has obtained 75% of all its revenues from exports since the beginning of the UAV R&D process in 2003.

According to the data of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) in 2021 and 2022, it became the export leader of the defense and aerospace sector. Baykar, whose export rate was 99.3% in the contracts signed in 2022, realized an export of $1.18 billion.

Baykar, which is the biggest exporter of the defense and aerospace industry in Türkiye, has a turnover of $1.4 billion in 2022. Export agreements have been signed with 30 countries for world-renowned Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and with seven countries for Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV so far.