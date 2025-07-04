Türkiye's defense technology company Baykar has successfully completed a new round of tests for its domestically developed KEMANKEŞ 1, an artificial intelligence-powered mini cruise missile designed for strategic ground attacks.

According to a statement from Baykar on Friday, the KEMANKEŞ 1 missile, launched from the Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), struck its ground targets with pinpoint accuracy in tests conducted this week. The test follows a previous successful trial in which the missile hit an aerial target under challenging conditions.

The latest flight test, coordinated by flight training and test centers in Çorlu and Keşan, saw the Bayraktar AKINCI take off carrying two KEMANKEŞ 1 missiles under its wings. During the exercise, the missile’s cruise, dive and strike capabilities were tested. Using an AI-assisted targeting system developed by Baykar, KEMANKEŞ 1 accurately destroyed its designated ground target. A Bayraktar TB2 drone recorded footage of the strike from the air.

KEMANKEŞ 1 was first unveiled to the public during Teknofest 2023. The missile takes its name from legendary Turkish archers known for their precision in hitting targets with arrows under even the harshest conditions.

The missile is compatible with Baykar's flagship UAVs: Bayraktar AKINCI, Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar TB3. Powered by a jet engine, the mini cruise missile can operate for more than 30 minutes and reach targets over 200 kilometers (120 miles) away, even behind enemy lines.

Equipped with an AI-supported optical guidance system, KEMANKEŞ 1 can autonomously identify and destroy targets in difficult weather conditions. It also features an AI-assisted autopilot, allowing for high-precision autonomous missions against strategic targets. It is capable of operating day or night and includes anti-jamming technology to function in electronic warfare environments.

The missile maintains full line-of-sight communication with its host platform, transmitting all collected data and visuals to a ground control station, offering operators real-time tracking and analysis.

Baykar has funded all its projects through internal resources since its founding and has exported 83% of its revenue since initiating its UAV R&D program in 2003. In 2023, the company achieved $1.8 billion in exports and ranked among Türkiye's top 10 exporters across all industries.

Baykar maintained its global success into 2024, again reaching $1.8 billion in exports – 90% of its total revenue – and remaining the world’s largest exporter of unmanned aerial vehicles. The company has been the leading defense and aerospace exporter in Türkiye from 2021 through 2024, according to data from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Baykar accounted for one-third of Türkiye's defense exports in 2023 and a quarter in 2024. It has signed export agreements for the Bayraktar TB2 with 35 countries and for the Bayraktar AKINCI with 15 countries, strengthening Türkiye’s position as a global leader in UAV technology.