The Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), developed by Turkish drone giant Baykar, carried out its first operational demonstration abroad as part of NATO's Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise, according to a report on Sunday.

During the maritime phase of Steadfast Dart 2026, NATO's largest and most comprehensive exercise of 2026, the Bayraktar TB3 UCAV, deployed aboard Türkiye's largest warship and drone carrier TCG Anadolu, once again proved its capabilities with its short-runway autonomous takeoff ability and strike power, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Thus, the Turkish defense industry has achieved another significant milestone in naval aviation, the company said.

Baykar also shared on Sunday a video of the mission on its official account on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

As part of the exercise, the Bayraktar TB3, stationed on the ship and taking off smoothly from the short runway, successfully destroyed designated surface targets with full accuracy using a dual-salvo MAM-L strike, the report further said.

MAM-L lightweight smart micro munition has been developed by Turkish missile maker Roketsan for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), light attack aircraft and air-to-ground missions. MAM-L offers high strike precision and efficiency with alternative warheads against fixed and mobile targets.

Military personnel from participating countries gave high praise following the national UCAV's successful engagement of maritime targets, the report also indicated. After striking the targets with full precision, the Bayraktar TB3 safely landed back on the TCG Anadolu, successfully completing the mission.

First operational demonstration abroad

The activity carries strategic importance as it marks the Bayraktar TB3’s first operational demonstration in a foreign operational theater.

TB3 drones are advanced aerial vehicles, capable of folding wings and taking off/landing on carriers such as TCG Anadolu.

As the world’s first UCAV capable of conducting operations by taking off and landing on short-runway ships, the Bayraktar TB3 stands out in this regard.

Currently, three Bayraktar TB3 UCAVs are deployed aboard the TCG Anadolu, and their performance in challenging geography, such as the Baltic Sea, is being closely followed by NATO allies.

In the upcoming phases of the exercise, the Bayraktar TB3s will continue to showcase their capabilities at the highest level.

According to the plan, two Bayraktar TB3 UCAVs are expected to take off consecutively from the TCG Anadolu in the coming days to conduct a coordinated operation. In this phase, one Bayraktar TB3 will carry out a dual-salvo MAM-L strike, while the other platform is expected to fire the more destructive MAM-T munition.

At the same time, on Distinguished Observer Day, the Bayraktar TB3 will present a special flight demonstration to NATO’s senior command.

According to the exercise scenario, it may also conduct a long-range flight mission.

Defense experts assess the presence of the TCG Anadolu and the accompanying Turkish naval task group in the Baltic Sea, where the Bayraktar TB3s are deployed, as one of the key elements of deterrence within allied defense plans.

World’s largest exporter

Since its establishment, Baykar has carried out all of its projects entirely with its own resources and continued to be the world’s largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment in 2025.

Maintaining its leadership in the global UCAV market over the past three years, Baykar renewed its own record with $2.2 billion in exports in 2025. In recent years, Baykar has generated 90% of its revenues from exports, becoming a driving force of Türkiye’s high-tech exports.

By ranking among the top 10 exporting companies across all sectors in Türkiye in 2023 and 2024, Baykar received the Export Champions Award.

According to data from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), Baykar was the export leader of the defense and aviation sector in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Accounting for one-third of the sector’s exports alone in 2023, Baykar also realized one-quarter of the total defense and aviation sector exports in 2024, positioning Türkiye as the global leader in the UCAV export market.

As the world's largest unmanned aerial vehicle company, Baykar has signed export agreements with 36 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and with 16 countries for the Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV, reaching a total of 37 countries.